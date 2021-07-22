Albany Fertilizer Distributor Fire Posed No Threat To Area Residents, Fire Dept. Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several fire departments battled a blaze Thursday at a fertilizer distribution building northwest of St. Cloud.

The Albany Fire Department says crews were called to Nature’s Best Ag Service at 1600 Railroad Avenue at about 2 p.m., where they arrived to find flames pushing through the roof and heavy smoke rising from the building.

The business was successfully evacuated, and no employees or firefighters were hurt. St. Cloud Fire Department’s Chemical Assessment Team later determined that there was no threat to area residents from the fire, and crews were able to prevent the runoff of hazardous water.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

