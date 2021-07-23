Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact News: Jay White Invites Chris Bey To Join Bullet Club, Havok & Rosemary Retain Knockouts Tag Titles

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Jay White extended an offer to Chris Bey to join the Bullet Club on Impact Wrestling this week. After Bey defeated Rohit Raju to open the show, White came up to him backstage and said the BC are always looking for guys who have potential and can fit in. Bey said he already is something and walks alone, only for White to ask how that’s working for him. He told Bey the offer will expire soon and later in the show, Bey came out to save White from a handicap situation with the Good Brothers:

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Jay White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Join Bullet Club#Havok Rosemary#Jaywhitenz#Switchblade#The Biglg#Machinegunka#Impactwrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling News – Jay White Wants Chris Bey To Join The Bullet Club, More

During Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Jay White extended an offer to Chris Bey to join The Bullet Club. Following a match where Bey defeated Rohit Raju, White approached him backstage and extended the invite. Bey then revealed that he walks alone and doesn’t need to join any group/faction. During the main event though, Bey came out to save White during a segment with The Good Brothers:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jay White & New Matches Announced For Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a few new things for Thursday’s episode. New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will make an appearance to explain his surprise appearance at the end of Slammiversary. Here is the updated card for the show that also features some new matches:. Jay White, Mickie James...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Results for 7/22/21 Slammiversary Fallout, Jay White to Appear

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Rohit backs Chris into the corner for a clean break before they catch each other's kicks and shove each other before running the ropes Rohit sweeps Chris. Chris traps Rohit in the ropes before Shera interferes and Rohit chokes Chris in the ropes before Chris hits a jawbreaker and Rohit pancakes him. Rohit grounds Chris with a side headlock before he gets to his feet and comes back with an ax kick before hitting a jumping back elbow and a diving clothesline for two. Rohit then hits a side Russian leg sweep into a cross face before Rohit counters a burning hammer and Chris hits a cutter for the pin and the win.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jay White Calls Out The Elite During His Visit On Impact Wrestling

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White called out David Finlay and The Elite following his surprise appearance at Slammiversary last Saturday. The NEVER Openweight Champion started his in-ring promo by calling out David Finlay, who made his return back to Impact last Saturday with...
WWE411mania.com

Jay White, Mickie James Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that NJPW’s Jay White, as well as Mickie James, will both appear on this week’s episode on AXS TV. White made his debut at Slammiversary to confront Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, while James laid out Deonna Purrazzo on the same show. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jay White talks David Finlay and addresses Bullet Club old guard, Bey vs. Raju, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Slammiversary recap video. (1) CHRIS BEY vs. ROHIT RAJU (w/Shera) This was the first TV show with fans since March of last year. During the introductions, a clip was shown from Saturday of Bey and Rohit in the dressing room. Bey thought Rohit had accidentally left his shirt behind, but Rohit said it wasn’t his. Bey looked and it was a Bullet Club shirt. Bey and Rohit traded the advantage. Rohit took Bey to the mat, but Bey made a comeback. Bey landed a kick then missed a flying leg drop. Rohit got the upper hand.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Jay White set to appear on Impact TV Thursday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... After his shocking appearance at Slammiversary, Jay White will appear in the Impact Zone on Thursday night. Impact revealed the news on social media, but did not indicate what White would do on the program. The Slammiversary main event saw...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/22 – WKH – The News: Bryan and Punk AEW potential, Dynamite and NXT ratings, Smackdown preview, Jay White’s mission statement on Impact, AEW signings, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including reaction to Daniel Bryan and C.M. Punk perhaps heading to AEW soon, AEW Dynamite and NXT ratings, Smackdown preview, Jay White’s mission statement on Impact, AEW signings, and more.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jay White in action, Chris Sabin vs. Moose, Callihan confronts Omega, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Recap video of last week’s events. -Gia Miller interviewed Scott D’Amore backstage and said there was a rumor that something big was going to happen tonight. Scott was interrupted by Tommy Dreamer, who pointed out that there needed to be a number one contender for the world title. Scott left it up to Dreamer to figure out how to decide the top contender.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Reason Ric Flair Asked For WWE Release – Details

As previously reported here on eWN, Ric Flair is no with WWE after asking for his release from the company. In a update, Fightful has since noted the following:. “WWE sources have indicated that Flair grew frustrated with certain booking decisions on the show, and contacted Vince McMahon directly about it to voice his issues and ask for his release.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Comments On AEW Not Having A Performance Center Like WWE, More

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. commented on AEW not having a Performance Center like WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how AEW doesn’t have a Performance Center like WWE: “I love the NXT women’s division...

Comments / 0

Community Policy