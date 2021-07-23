Impact News: Jay White Invites Chris Bey To Join Bullet Club, Havok & Rosemary Retain Knockouts Tag Titles

– Jay White extended an offer to Chris Bey to join the Bullet Club on Impact Wrestling this week. After Bey defeated Rohit Raju to open the show, White came up to him backstage and said the BC are always looking for guys who have potential and can fit in. Bey said he already is something and walks alone, only for White to ask how that’s working for him. He told Bey the offer will expire soon and later in the show, Bey came out to save White from a handicap situation with the Good Brothers: