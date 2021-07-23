Let the Games Begin: The Olympic Athletes You Need to Know in Tokyo

Olympic viewing can be a sport in itself, so knowing some of the key competitors can be an automatic advantage. With the Summer Games about to get rolling with tonight’s Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, sports fans around the globe will be catching their favorite events at all hours via smartphones, tablets or TVs. More than 16 months have passed since the International Olympic Committee put the Summer Games on ice due to coronavirus concerns. While it is safe to say that most, if not all, would not want to repeat the past year, the athletic extravaganza is officially known as Tokyo 2020.