New York Fashion Week will require all guests and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, WWD reported. This policy extends to anyone who wants to enter or work in Spring Studios, which is where most runway shows are held. “Strict compliance will be enforced with admittance denied for non-compliance, subject to state and federal law,” IMG said in a memo sent to staff. The rule does not apply to people under the age of 16, though they will need to show a negative PCR or antigen test to enter.