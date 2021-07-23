Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: Anne-Marie pops off and dances her way through ‘Therapy’

By Domenic Strazzabosco
riffmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver three years after her international breakthrough with debut album Speak Your Mind, British pop star Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson (who goes by Anne-Marie) is back with her sophomore effort, Therapy. Following in the vein of the hyper and upbeat dance-pop tracks that launched previous singles like “Friends” and “2002” to worldwide popularity, her new album features an array of collaborations with, primarily, famous British singers, rappers and producers.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Martin Garrix
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Nightclub#Pop Stars#British#Ksi#Dj#Digital Farm Animals#Little Mix#Instagram Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicMusic Week

Anne-Marie: The Music Week interview

In 2018, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind was the UK’s biggest breakthrough success, soaring into the Top 3 and becoming the year’s top-selling debut album. Now, she returns with Therapy, an intensely personal record that is set to take 2021 by storm. Music Week meets the down to earth star, plus Atlantic’s Ed Howard and manager Jazz Sherman, to tell its story…
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Watch Anne-Marie sing Adele, Stormzy and her song with Niall Horan

Anne-Marie is the latest artist to play Cosmopolitan UK's Top Of The Props, and your eardrums are going to love listening to her singing Rihanna. Ahead of the 30-year-old's new album Therapy, the singer joined the likes of Madison Beer and Olly Alexander partaking in the video franchise. In Top...
CelebritiesTelegraph

A perky spot of Therapy from Anne-Marie, the golden girl of British pop

With her radiant personality, sensationally fluid voice and relentlessly upbeat anthems, Anne-Marie Nicholson has entrenched herself as a fixture of the British pop charts. Over the past six years, the Essex singer has been the star attraction on 26 singles, including hits with dance ensemble Rudimental and Clean Bandit’s inescapable 2016 smash ‘Rockabye’.
MusicNME

Anne-Marie – ‘Therapy’ album review: bright and bold pop gold

Anne-Marie’s always been a down-to-earth kind of popstar. Offering a relatable sense of normality amid the glossy, sometimes unapproachable world of mass pop, her songs feel more like friendly beer garden conversations with your mates, as opposed to algorithm-chasing anthems. Co-written with a set of collaborators including Ed Sheeran ‘2002’ – released in 2018 – was a summery burst of youthful nostalgia while ‘Birthday’ was driven by carefree celebration two years later: “I’ma do what I like, I’ma eat what I like, I’ma kiss who I like,” she sang over bubbling synths.
Musiclionheartv.net

Anne-Marie drops the official video for brand new single + new album, Therapy

Anne-Marie, who releases her highly anticipated new album Therapy today, has dropped the official video for her brand new single ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ with Little Mix (watch here). Inspired by the girls’ joint love of the movie, Bridesmaids, the official video for ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ – directed by...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Anne-Marie, Leon Bridges, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
Mental Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Anne-Marie had therapy for paranoia

Anne-Marie had to have therapy last year because she was so paranoid that everyone hated her and her music. Anne-Marie sought therapy last year for paranoia. The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker felt like an "a*******" asking for help because she thought her glamorous lifestyle and successful career should make her happy but, in reality, she lived in constant fear that everyone hated her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Anne-Marie recounts Ed Sheeran helping her through a panic attack: ‘He’s actually incredible’

Anne-Marie has described how Ed Sheeran helped her through a panic attack.During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday (26 July), the singer said of Sheeran: “He’s actually incredible. He’s been one of my favourite people to have in this industry as a friend.“The other day I had a panic attack and I emailed him going, ‘I’m feeling ok, I just had a panic attack,’ and he goes, ‘Are you OK, do you want me to call?’”She added: “I’ve had them for a while. They’re getting better because of therapy and I’ve been able to be OK a lot...
MusicKXLY

Anne-Marie wants to be a private detective

Anne-Marie wants to be a “private detective” that catches cheaters. The ‘Don’t Play’ singer has revealed her “dream job” is working as a private detective, as she’d love to be hired to “catch” those who are unfaithful to their partner. She told The Sun newspaper: “I just always want to...
Theater & Dancefemalefirst.co.uk

Ellie Goulding returning to electronic dance-pop roots on album five

Ellie Goulding has teased that she is making a return to her electronic dance-pop roots on her fifth studio album. Ellie Goulding has described her upcoming album as "a dance thing from outer space". After getting "quite introspective" on her last studio effort, 2020's 'Brightest Blue', the 34-year-old singer has...
Musictelegraphherald.com

Album review

“For Free,” by David Crosby (BMG) David Crosby gets by with a little help from his friends, including Donald Fagen, of Steely Dan, and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, on “For Free,” a deeply felt, and expertly conceived album that drops just shy of Croz’s 80th birthday. Crosby’s son, James...
MusicAceShowbiz

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

The 'Speak Your Mind' singer gushes over her 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' collaborators Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall for making their song so much better than the solo. AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie has credited Little Mix for making "Kiss My (Uh-Oh)" sound "10 times better" than it did as a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Tom Daley's wedding photos with Dustin Lance Black will make you double take

Tom Daley married Dustin Lance Black in 2017, and two days after their wedding on 6 May, the couple took to social media to share their amazing wedding photographs. One of the beautiful photos captures a jam-packed aisle of guests sat together cheering and waving – a sight we haven't seen in a while thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy