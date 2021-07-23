ALBUM REVIEW: Anne-Marie pops off and dances her way through ‘Therapy’

Anne-Marie has described how Ed Sheeran helped her through a panic attack.During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday (26 July), the singer said of Sheeran: “He’s actually incredible. He’s been one of my favourite people to have in this industry as a friend.“The other day I had a panic attack and I emailed him going, ‘I’m feeling ok, I just had a panic attack,’ and he goes, ‘Are you OK, do you want me to call?’”She added: “I’ve had them for a while. They’re getting better because of therapy and I’ve been able to be OK a lot...