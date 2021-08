CNN anchor Jake Tapper went to bat for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she was criticized by his guest, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, during an interview. On Sunday's "State of the Union," Collins expressed that she "fought very hard" for an outside, 9/11-style commission to look into the events of Jan. 6, something she argued would have had "far more credibility" than Pelosi's "partisan" select committee.