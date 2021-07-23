Cancel
Florida State

Man pulls gun at Cape Coral gas station after anti-Florida rant

By Megan Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– Cape Coral Police arrested Alex Lasnik for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after an incident at a Marathon Gas Station.

Lasnik was yelling about how much he hated the state of Florida, according to the arrest report.

The victim, who was another customer at the gas station, said to Lasnik he should go back to his own state if he hates the area so much.

Lasnik allegedly went to his car, got a gun, and held it up to the victim’s face. He left the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after the altercation, police arrested him at his home nearby.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

