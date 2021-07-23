Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Man leads Collier deputies on highspeed chase through Naples

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLGXf_0b5NhxwL00

NAPLES, Fla. — The driver of a black Toyota sedan hit the gas on Golden Gate Parkway instead of pulling over when deputies tried to pull him over.

Part of the chase was caught on camera.

“It seems like there’s a hot pursuit,” said Alexander Castrillo, a Naples resident, who was watching the video for the first time.

The chase started out in, of all places, morning rush hour traffic in Naples.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Golden Gate Parkway near Livingston Road. They said 22-year-old Karusse Santaella-Blanco was driving erratically and cutting people off.

The deputy caught up to him and turned his lights on to pull him over.

While Santaella-Blanco kept going, the deputy thought he was looking for a safe place to pull over. Then, the 22-year-old California man stuck his arm out the window to give the deputy the middle finger, according to the police report.

“I’m surprised that someone would act like that just randomly,” said Castrillo.

This is where the chase really began. Over the next 3.6 miles, Santaella-Blanco turned onto Airport-Pulling Road where he hit his high speed.

Deputies say he sped up to 80 mph in the 45 mph zone.

He also came to a dead stop at the intersection of Estuary Drive.

Another driver captured this moment on camera. The video shows Santaella-Blanco taking off after stopping at the red light.

“That’s a crime taking place right in front of my eyes,” said Castrillo.

Eventually, he pulled into a Walmart parking lot where deputies held Santaella-Blanco at gunpoint.

Santaella-Blanco is facing several charges including fleeing police, speeding, and cutting people off.

Comments / 1

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Hill

Bill and Melinda Gates officially divorce

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates was finalized on Monday, according to court documents first reported by Reuters. The pair, who founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, announced in early May that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. They said at the time that they would continue to work together at the foundation, but concluded that they can no longer "grow together as a couple."

Comments / 1

Community Policy