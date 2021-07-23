Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 21:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 915 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elfrida and Sunizona. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
