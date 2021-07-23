Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Perry Baker returns to second Summer Olympics

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s own Perry Baker is in Tokyo for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on the U.S. Men’s Rugby Sevens Team. Baker played for Fairmont State from 2006-2010 and made the transition to rugby in 2013. The U.S. rugby team plays its first match July 26.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Rugby Sevens#Fairmont State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Axios

U.S. rugby star Perry Baker is back, ready to bring home gold

For two-time world rugby sevens player of the year Perry Baker, the road to Tokyo has been one fueled by pain. The big picture: After suffering a severe leg injury during a tournament in February, Baker was forced to spend the months before this year's Games largely in recovery. But if Baker's professional career has taught him anything, it's how to take a hit and continue to move forward.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympic Gold Medalist Kathleen Baker Announces Engagement

Kathleen Baker, 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the medley relay, and former world record holder, announced her engagement. Baker, 23, made the announcement on social media, posting, “WOAH WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!! Love me some Sean.” She posted pictures from the coast in her home state of North Carolina. Baker, from...
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

SECOND CONSECUTIVE SWIMLESS SUMMER

For the first time in the event’s 44-year history, Save The Bay’s 1.7-mile swim across the East Passage from Coasters Harbor Island in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown has been canceled in back-to-back years after organizers scuttled Saturday’s edition because of fog. The swim also was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancellation, swimmers still can raise money for the nonprofit organization by registering for virtual and remote challenges. Options include the traditional swim, a new half-mile swim, a 5K run or walk, a 25-mile bicycle ride, a 5K row, a 5-mile kayak or a 2-mile stand-up paddleboard.
SportsWTOP

Summer Olympic Multi-Medalists

Margaret Macneil, Canada, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver. Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
SportsCape Gazette

The Summer Olympics are about to begin

When I was 12 years old, back in 1996, I had the great honor of being a part of the Olympic torch bearer relay for the Atlanta games. I have so many wonderful memories from that experience! That was actually the last Olympics in the U.S. In 2024, the next Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles.
Sportsthelog.com

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Sailing, initially called Yachting, was first introduced to the Olympics in 1896 at the Paris games, according to a post from the Olympics Venue website. The sport, which was renamed Sailing in 2000, continues to be a part of the long tradition now continuing in Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo, Japan. The summer Olympics, set for 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after a year of waiting athletes will be able to compete in the anticipated event set to run from July 23 until Aug. 8. Below is a list of sailing events and their scheduled times, the races are scheduled according to Japanese Standard Time and have been converted for Pacific Daylight Time. NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the events with streaming services available through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV.
SportsHartsville News Journal

Sportsmanship and the Summer Olympics

The 2021 Summer Olympics began last week in Tokyo with no spectators to watch them in person. If the world wants to watch the quadrennial competitions during the next week and a half, it will have to do so either on the computer or television. To be honest, I have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy