Perry Baker returns to second Summer Olympics

Sailing, initially called Yachting, was first introduced to the Olympics in 1896 at the Paris games, according to a post from the Olympics Venue website. The sport, which was renamed Sailing in 2000, continues to be a part of the long tradition now continuing in Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo, Japan. The summer Olympics, set for 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after a year of waiting athletes will be able to compete in the anticipated event set to run from July 23 until Aug. 8. Below is a list of sailing events and their scheduled times, the races are scheduled according to Japanese Standard Time and have been converted for Pacific Daylight Time. NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the events with streaming services available through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV.