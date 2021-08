It seems like Lou Williams really loved his time with the Atlanta Hawks, so much so that he’s ready to run it back with the team even with a massive pay cut. All the Magic City jokes aside, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report claims that there is a good chance Williams returns to the Hawks after their strong run to the Eastern Conference Finals. What’s interesting, however, is that the veteran playmaker and legendary sixth man is willing to take a veteran minimum deal to stay with the team.