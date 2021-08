BOSTON (CBS) — The alarming rise in COVID cases in Florida and other parts of the country is adding concerns among travelers, but people aren’t ready to change their plans just yet. Summer is in full swing, with the lines at Logan Airport snaking around Terminal C. “Being able to get on a plane and go somewhere feels very special,” said traveler Max Ratelle. While the feeling of adventure is exciting, the nervousness of this pandemic isn’t too far behind. The surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases is at the top of mind for many. Since health experts say it’s more contagious and can...