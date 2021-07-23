Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Hiker injured, rescued off Phoenix mountain 24 hours later

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — An injured hiker has been rescued off a Phoenix mountain after being unable to call for help for about 24 hours, authorities said.

The 34-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was forced to stay on the mountain overnight Wednesday.

The man was hiking on the Shaw Butte Trail and was about three-quarters of the way up the mountain when he suffered a lower leg injury.

The hiker said he was too injured to leave the area and couldn’t call for help since noon Wednesday.

He was spotted by a Phoenix police helicopter Thursday morning.

Rescue crews hoisted him off the mountain because of the steep terrain and took him to a nearby hospital.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Police#Butte#Accident#Ap#The Shaw Butte Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hiking
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Man killed in shooting outside Hillsboro bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday outside a Hillsboro bar, police said. Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Officers found Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales, 40, dead in the...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver in the head and stealing his SUV in Indianapolis last month. Citing court records, the Indianapolis Star reports that 17-year-old Jahion Jarrett of Greenwood has been charged as an adult. He has also been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Body of missing Kansas swimmer found at Cheney Reservoir

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The body of a swimmer who went missing over the weekend at Cheney Reservoir has been found, authorities said. A fisherman contacted the Cheney State Park office Monday morning after finding what he thought might be the body of the man who disappeared Saturday near M&M Campground, which is along the southeast corner of the lake, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy