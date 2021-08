Thoughts: Jordan has been with the program for numerous seasons now and has become a great tool on the scout team. Gunter Brewer posted a video last year of Thomas during his ‘King of the FreakShow’ contest and I noticed Jordan was wearing a #3 jersey. It may mean absolutely nothing, but I deduced he may get some run as a Cunningham replacement for the defense at times. The 5-11/170 young man from the depths of the bowels of Kentucky Lexington has been a nice piece to the squad and will likely continue to see the majority of his PT on the practice field heading into 2021. Big thanks to Jordan and his efforts in making the Cards a better team each week.