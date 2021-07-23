Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This Tinder User's Plan to Match With Athletes at the Olympic Village Might Have Actually Worked

By Elana Rubin
NBC San Diego
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho wouldn't want to swipe right on a potential gold medalist?. Well, one TikToker cracked the dating code when it comes to matching with athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian," Reed Kavner explained on the app, showing his geo-filter set to Tokyo, where the Games are taking place.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katerine Savard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Olympian#Tiktoker#Estonian#Canadian#Reedkavner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
TennisWashington Post

Cardboard beds in Olympic Village draw jokes from athletes and the internet

While the accommodations in the Olympic Village have not been known to be luxurious, images of cardboard beds in athletes’ bedrooms have become the subject of jokes speculating about the reasons behind this particular furnishing choice. Paul Chelimo, from the U.S. track and field Olympic team, posted photos of the...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning archer An San is ridiculed as a 'feminist' at home in South Korea for having short hair - so thousands of women share pictures of their own short locks in a mass show of online support

The short haircut of South Korean archer An San, who has won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has attracted anti-feminist sentiment at home. San won two gold medals for Team Korea at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but rather than being lauded for her achievements, the 20-year-old female archer is being criticized for the length of her hair.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

What it's REALLY like inside the Olympic village: Athletes including Tom Daley show off their Tokyo living quarters including 'sturdy' cardboard beds, daily Covid tests, flirty athletes and Japanese toilets

From testing out the 'sturdy' cardboard beds to locking eyes 'hot athletes' across the dining hall and playing video games between training in world class venues, athletes in Tokyo have been sharing what life in the Olympic Village is like. The delayed 2020 games, which officially kicks off today, will...
WorldHometownLife.com

What's life like for athletes inside the Olympics Village in Tokyo?

Its opening delayed one year along with the actual Games, the Tokyo Olympic Village is essentially a constructed peninsula, with the Tokyo Bay surrounding three sides, in Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district. Olympic and Paralympic athletes staying in the Village for the postponed Olympics are set for a housing experience that...
SportsTime Out Global

Watch: international athletes are raving about the food at the Olympic Village

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have officially started and the athletes have all settled into the 44-hectare Olympic Village in Harumi, Chuo. It serves as their home base during the Games, complete with accommodation, parks, shops and recreation spaces so the athletes can live and train comfortably during the Olympics.
WorldTime Out Global

Watch: athletes test out the famous cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village

Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes from around the world have taken to social media to report their experiences inside the Olympic Village bubble. The dining halls received rave reviews by the Olympians for their extensive and delectable selection, including a claim that the 24-hour 'food courts' serve the 'best gyoza dumplings in the world'.
Tokyo, JPstaradvertiser.com

Village offers Olympic athletes taste of Japan

TOKYO >> The Olympic Village for the Tokyo Summer Games, to start tomorrow, accommodates more than 10,000 athletes and staff. Located just over a mile from the busy Ginza shopping district, the village is equipped with amenities to keep athletes comfortable and to allow them to experience Japan from within the facility. COVID-19 restrictions mean international athletes will not be allowed to go anywhere outside competition venues, training areas and the village.
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Take a Video Tour of the Athletes’ Olympic Village

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway and the athletes are making themselves at home. The Olympic Village is the go-to spot for athletes of course. The village is where they eat, sleep, hang out and get through the day when not competing or training. There have been all sorts of pictures and videos about living conditions inside the village.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Volunteers working at Olympic venues and in athletes village despite NOT having Covid tests... with one describing the 'joke' system as 'lax beyond belief' in major concern for organisers

Sub-contractors and volunteers are working inside the athletes village at the Tokyo Olympics despite not having Covid tests, potentially putting the world's best competitors at risk, according to volunteers who have spoken to The Mail on Sunday. They have hit out at the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and...
Worldcodelist.biz

Tokyo 2021: Complaint about illicitly drinking athletes in the Olympic village

After the discus finale: Robert Harting continues to rely on brother Christoph. Olympic champion Robert Harting predicts a difficult time for the German discus throwers after the medal award in Tokyo, but has not yet written off his brother. “I think we have to be prepared for a long dry spell, unless Christoph gets the corner again,” said the 36-year-old Berliner from the German press agency. He himself had won gold in London in 2012, his brother Christoph surprisingly in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Proof the Olympic Village Has Everything: There's a Free Hair and Nail Salon For Athletes

With the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo well underway, TikTok is being flooded with videos from athletes talking about everything from the beds (spoiler alert: they're not made of cardboard) to the free swag competitors get. Another topic that's getting a lot of attention this year is the Olympic Village and the many stores and attractions it contains. Unbeknownst to viewers tuning in from home, it has everything the athletes could possibly need during their stay, including a post office, multiple gyms, souvenir shops, and a full-service hair and nail salon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy