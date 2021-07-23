Air Quality Alert issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates for Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham, Macon, Transylvania, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, Polk, Alexander, Catawba, Iredell, Cleveland, Lincoln, and Gaston Counties, until midnight EDT tonight. This particular alert is due to smoke from wildfires in the western United States and central Canada. An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0