About an hour before the game, the news of the Nelson Cruz trade broke and he was scratched from the lineup. That would not be the last awkward thing to happen to the Twins. Kenta Maeda started against the Los Angeles Shohei Ohtanis of Annaheim California, and faced only 3 batters in the first two innings, including a strikeout of Pitcher/Slugger/Mascot Shohei Ohtani. The Twins, however, managed to lead off the 2nd with a single off the bat of Trevor Larnach. After Nelson Cruz replacement Willians Astudillo flew out, Gilberto Celestino doubled Larnach in. Kind of.