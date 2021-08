The Kansas City Monarchs have a long and legendary past. Founded in 1920, the team was once owned by J.L. Wilkinson and was one of the first teams to use portable lights that were hulled around in trucks from stadium to stadium to play night games—long before the Major League teams that did the same. The Monarchs won 10 league championships before baseball was integrated, and won the first Negro Leagues World Series in 1924. The roster of notable players on the team includes the likes of Ernie Banks, Cool Papa Bell, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Elston Howard, and Buck O’Neil.