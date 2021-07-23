Stream Yung Bleu’s Debut Album ‘Moon Boy’ feat. Drake, Big Sean, Kehlani & More
Yung Bleu’s debut album Moon Boy has arrived. The Mobile rapper drops his latest project, a star-studded set featuring appearances from Big Sean, Drake, Jeezy, Kehlani, Davido and many more. Right before its release, Bleu posted a clip on social media paying tribute to the brothers he’s lost along the way. “Wish my brothers could see me now. I refuse to let y’all down. Tonight it’s history,” he captioned the post.hiphop-n-more.com
