Obituary: Gail Miriam Krompinger, 61, of Bethel
Report by Paula Antolini, July 22, 2021, 7:25PM EDT. October 19, 1959 ~ July 15, 2021 (age 61) Gail M. (Allen) Krompinger passed away on July 15, 2021 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT after a courageous battle with cancer. Gail was born on October 19, 1959 in Bridgeport, CT to Marguerite (Malaney) and the late, great Harold Allen. A lifelong Bethel resident, she graduated from Bethel High and raised a family there. She then went back to school to become a Surgical Technologist at Danbury Hospital, a job she loved with coworkers who made her smile every day.betheladvocate.com
