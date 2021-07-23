Renée Fleming, Ana María Martínez & J’Nai Bridges Lead Houston Symphony’s 2021-22 Season

As the sun began to set at the end of a beautiful Berkshire day, the Boston Symphony, dressed in their concert whites, filled the Tanglewood stage before an audience of 9,000 people who rose in a standing ovation to celebrate their return after a year of absence due to the Coronavirus. The number would have been double had the Boston Symphony not limited their audience by fifty percent, following scientific guidelines to keep themselves and their audience safe, which has always been one of their top priorities. Andris Nelsons, music director and conductor, followed the orchestra on stage and commented on how the audience response had been an expression of how much we all need music, art and culture – and no one disagreed. He then began the concert with a beautiful performance of Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43 which had been originally written for ballet. It was an all-Beethoven concert, and what a great way to start – with a dance: typical of Nelsons’ wonderful programing. He then went to the Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat, Op.73, with Emanuel Ax at the piano. Ax is truly one of the world’s greatest pianists and makes an enormous contribution to Tanglewood every summer, not only with his concertos with the orchestra, but also with his solo work, his work with small ensembles covering a wide range of music, and his teaching. His performance of this work was brilliant, with emotional musicality, incredible technique, and the ability to fill the Shed with music when Nelsons handed over the music from the orchestra to him in his creative and dynamic cadenzas, a hallmark of Nelsons’ conducting during which I have never heard him overpower a soloist and he is always gracious. The concert ended with a brilliant performance of Beethoven’s 5th from beginning to end, and the audience left the grounds with a very moving experience that I think will be remembered for a long time.