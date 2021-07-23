Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Renée Fleming, Ana María Martínez & J’Nai Bridges Lead Houston Symphony’s 2021-22 Season

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Houston Symphony Orchestra) The Houston Symphony has announced its 2021-22 season featuring world-class soloists and Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s final season. Here is a look at the vocal performances. The season opens with Steven Reineke conducting Renée Fleming. Performance Date: Sept. 11, 2021. Andrea Bocelli joins the Houston Symphony for a...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Reineke
Person
Handel
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Renée Fleming
Person
Fabien Gabel
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nai#The Houston Symphony#Houston Symphony Chorus#Stravinsky Boulanger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Announces Fall 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Symphony has announced the fall season of its 2021-22 season. Here is a look at the vocal and choral performances of the first half of the year. Michael Lewanski conducts Musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with soprano Whitney Morrison. The program includes music by Montgomery, Joachim, Hearne, and Smith.
Georgia Statemariettaga.gov

Georgia Symphony Orchestra Returns for 2021-2022 Concert Season

MARIETTA - The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce its 71st concert season with a return to the stage beginning late September 2021. The GSO’s Classics series, led by Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville, features three artistically captivating and musically challenging classical performances at either the Marietta Performing Arts Center or the Bailey Center for the Performing Arts at Kennesaw State University. In an effort to continue its focus on diversity and inclusivity in classical music, the series features the works of two American women composers and two women soloists.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

J’Nai Bridges, Joyce DiDonato, Davóne Tines Headline Washington Performing Arts’ 2021-22 Season

Washington Performing Arts has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only be focusing on vocal performances. “Living the Dream… Singing the Dream” will feature the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs under the direction of Michele Fowlin and Theodore Thorpe III. The concert, which will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will also feature The Choral Arts Society of Washington under the direction of Scott Tucker.
Worldoperawire.com

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2021-22 Season

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal and operatic performances. The season opens with a concert featuring Conductor Long Yu and performances of Ye Xiaogang’s “The Song of the Earth” and Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde.” The showcase will star soprano Guo Sen, mezzo Zhu Huiling, tenor Xiahou Jinxu, and baritone Yuan Chenye.
Kansas City, MOoperawire.com

Talise Trevigne, Marina Costa-Jackson, Wei Wu & John Moore Lead Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s 2021-22 Season

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced its 2021-22 season featuring four productions. The season opens with “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood” which will feature famous arias and instrumental moments included in films like “Pretty Woman,” “Mission Impossible,” and “Up.” Talise Trevigne, Ginger Costa-Jackson, Limmie Pulliam, and Edward Parks will be the soloists with David Charles Abell conducting.
Musicctnewsonline.com

South Kansas Symphony returns for 2021-22 season

The South Kansas Symphony at Southwestern College is back for the 2021-22 season. Additional instrumentalists are invited to join. The orchestra typically is a combination of collegiate players, community members and high school students. Many musicians come from the Winfield and Arkansas City area, but others also come from as far as Wichita.
Musicoperawire.com

TENET Vocal Artists Announces 2021-22 Season

TENET Vocal Artists has announced its 2021-22 season which will mark a return to in-person concerts. The new series is entitled “Keeping Time” and features several concerts zeroing in on a major baroque composers. All concerts will be presented in person, but will also be made available online for three...
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Talise Trevigne & Aviva Fortunata Lead Calgary Opera’s 2021-22 Season

The Calgary Opera has announced its 2021-22 season feature two mainstage productions. The season opens with Lehar’s “The Merry Widow” starring Aviva Fortunata in the title role. She will be joined by Colin Ainsworth, Richard Suart, James Westman, and Jacqueline Woodley. Omer Ben Seadia directs the production with Tania Miller conducting.
Musicoperawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo, J’Nai Bridges & Anett Fritsch Lead New CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences are in for two different opera recordings. One comes from the contemporary repertoire and the other comes from the classical period. The Metropolitan Opera releases its acclaimed production by Phelim McDermott on DVD, Blu-Ray, and CD on Philip Glass’ label Orange Mountain Music. The cast includes Anthony Roth Costanzo, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Richard Bernstein, Aaron Blake, and Will Liverman. Karen Kamensek conducts the production OperaWire called, “The Best Met Production of the Year.”
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Symphony Announces 2021-2022 Season: All Together Now

The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO) on Monday announced its triumphant return to the concert stage with its 2021-2022 season led by Music Director James Ross. The season offers masterworks, collaborations, a world premiere, and a timely new text for a centuries-old “Ode to Joy.”. “As we see light at the...
Asheville, NCashevillesymphony.org

Asheville Symphony Announces 2021-2022 Season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Asheville Symphony is pleased to announce an exciting return to live performance with its 2021-2022 season, which features a free concert in Downtown Asheville’s Pack Square Park, a six-concert Masterworks Series, and a New Year’s Eve performance that showcases the best of Motown, R&B, and Soul.
Boston, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Boston Symphony opens its summer 2021 Tanglewood season

As the sun began to set at the end of a beautiful Berkshire day, the Boston Symphony, dressed in their concert whites, filled the Tanglewood stage before an audience of 9,000 people who rose in a standing ovation to celebrate their return after a year of absence due to the Coronavirus. The number would have been double had the Boston Symphony not limited their audience by fifty percent, following scientific guidelines to keep themselves and their audience safe, which has always been one of their top priorities. Andris Nelsons, music director and conductor, followed the orchestra on stage and commented on how the audience response had been an expression of how much we all need music, art and culture – and no one disagreed. He then began the concert with a beautiful performance of Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43 which had been originally written for ballet. It was an all-Beethoven concert, and what a great way to start – with a dance: typical of Nelsons’ wonderful programing. He then went to the Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat, Op.73, with Emanuel Ax at the piano. Ax is truly one of the world’s greatest pianists and makes an enormous contribution to Tanglewood every summer, not only with his concertos with the orchestra, but also with his solo work, his work with small ensembles covering a wide range of music, and his teaching. His performance of this work was brilliant, with emotional musicality, incredible technique, and the ability to fill the Shed with music when Nelsons handed over the music from the orchestra to him in his creative and dynamic cadenzas, a hallmark of Nelsons’ conducting during which I have never heard him overpower a soloist and he is always gracious. The concert ended with a brilliant performance of Beethoven’s 5th from beginning to end, and the audience left the grounds with a very moving experience that I think will be remembered for a long time.
Aiken, SCThe Post and Courier

Tickets on sale Aug. 1 for Aiken Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season

The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will present a series of eight concerts for its upcoming season. ASO's seventh season will include national and world-renowned guest artists as well as the return of popular favorites including “Home for the Holidays,” and Handel’s “Messiah.”. The season will feature four classical performances, two chamber...
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

Single Tickets for Winston-Salem Symphony 2021–22 Season on Sale Monday, August 2--Special 75-Hour Buy One Ticket/Get One Ticket Free Offer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 28, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Symphony, with Music Director Timothy Redmond, is delighted to announce that single tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale Monday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. The Symphony will be welcoming audiences back to the concert hall for thrilling performances in the 2021–22 season. Entitled A Kaleidoscope of Music in Color, the upcoming season will celebrate everything that a live orchestra can be and every color that it can create.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Opera Atelier Unveils 2021-22 Season

Canadian company Opera Atelier has announced its 2021-22 season. The new season will feature a wide range of performances and film productions, including Edwin Huizinga’s “Angel.” The 70-minute film is based on Milton’s “Paradise Lost” and poetry by Rainer Maria Rilke and includes music by Huizinga as well as Jean-Phillipe Rameau, Matthew Locke, William Boyce, and Max Richter’s “Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi’s The Fours Seasons.”
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Chicago Fringe Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Chicago Fringe Opera (CFO) has announced its 2021-22 season, featuring a mix of in-person and virtual productions. Here’s what audiences have to look forward to this coming season. First up is a hip-hop twist on Rossini’s comedic masterpiece, “The Barber of Seville.” For the third straight year, “The Rosina Project”...
Minneapolis, MNtwincitiesarts.com

REVIEW: Stirring American Musical Heroes (Minnesota Orchestra)

Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Photo by George Heinrich Photography. The Minnesota Orchestra is getting its flirt on. No, not some sort of brass-woodwinds or string-percussion imbroglio – flirting with the audience. The ensemble’s American Musical Heroes program, playing this weekend, is a grand tease, leaving the audience wanting more of just about every piece.

Comments / 0

Community Policy