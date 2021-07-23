Anett Fritsch, Yann Beuron & Eloise Hynes Stowe Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to see two rarely performed works on DVD and a new album of PSALMS. Here is a look:. Naxos releases Mozart’s early work “La finta giardiniera” from the Teatro alla Scala with a cast that includes Krešimir Špicer, Julie Martin du Theil, Bernard Richter, Anett Fritsch, Giulia Semenzato, Lucia Cirillo, and Mattia Olivieri. The Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala, playing on period instruments, is led by period specialist Diego Fasolis. OperaWire noted that it was “A Fine Performance With a Destructive, Though Fascinating, Production”operawire.com
Comments / 0