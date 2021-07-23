Cancel
Anett Fritsch, Yann Beuron & Eloise Hynes Stowe Lead New CD/DVD Releases

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 11 days ago

This week audiences will get to see two rarely performed works on DVD and a new album of PSALMS. Here is a look:. Naxos releases Mozart's early work "La finta giardiniera" from the Teatro alla Scala with a cast that includes Krešimir Špicer, Julie Martin du Theil, Bernard Richter, Anett Fritsch, Giulia Semenzato, Lucia Cirillo, and Mattia Olivieri. The Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala, playing on period instruments, is led by period specialist Diego Fasolis. OperaWire noted that it was "A Fine Performance With a Destructive, Though Fascinating, Production"

operawire.com

Comments / 0

#Dvd#La Finta#The Teatro Alla Scala#Orchestra#Barbe Bleue#Mezzo Soprano#Offenbachian#Navona Records
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Australian Violinist Emily Sun's New CD: "Nocturnes"

ABC Classics Worldwide announced the release of violinist Emily Sun's new album entitled "Nocturnes." The recording features works by Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy, Gabriel Fauré, César Franck, and Louis Guglielmi. Tom Poster and Alexandre Roelens arranged the Gugliemi and Debussy, respectively. "Recording this album in the midst of the COVID-19...
Musicoperawire.com

Artist of the Week: Regula Mühlemann

(Credit: © Wiener Staatsoper/Taylor) This week the Salzburg Festival continues in full swing with a new production of Händel’s oratorio “Il trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno.” The production is a revival from the Salzburg Whitsun Festival, which premiered to great acclaim and brings together the same cast from that very festival, with one exception.
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Chicago Fringe Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Chicago Fringe Opera (CFO) has announced its 2021-22 season, featuring a mix of in-person and virtual productions. Here’s what audiences have to look forward to this coming season. First up is a hip-hop twist on Rossini’s comedic masterpiece, “The Barber of Seville.” For the third straight year, “The Rosina Project”...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

The ASO’s Elisabeth Remy Johnson champions women composers on new CD

Several years ago, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra principal harpist Elisabeth Remy Johnson was listening to the radio as she drove, when she heard an BBC interview that would have a profound impact on her approach to her considerable art. “There was an Australian politician on,” Remy Johnson recalls. “Someone was challenging...
MoviesHastings Tribune

List of DVD release dates for July 20 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 20: Bordertown: Season 3 (Blu-ray) 20: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Blu-ray) 27: A Quiet Place Part II. 27: American Gods: Season 3. 27: Devils: Season One. 27: Every...
Musicweisradio.com

Carrie Underwood brings ‘My Savior’ to the stage on her new DVD release

Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, My Savior, has a brand-new visual component. The singer released My Savior: Live From the Ryman on Friday, showcasing an album release livestream show that she performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Opera Philadelphia to Present Filmed Version of ‘La Voix Humaine’

On Sept. 24, 2021, Opera Philadelphia will present a new filmed adaptation of Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine.”. The filmed version will star soprano Patricia Racette, who has garnered acclaim for her interpretation in past productions. The film is directed by James Darrah who directed and produced Opera Philadelphia’s filmed version of David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs,” Boston Lyric Opera’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and digital projects with LA Opera and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Christopher Allen serves as music director and pianist, with costume design by Chrisi Karvonides, production design by Tony Fanning, and editing by Adam Larsen.
Musicvtcng.com

The Hot Sardines are back in Stowe

On a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world, The Hot Sardines make music come alive through their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies and vocals that channel New York speakeasies, Parisian cabarets and New Orleans jazz halls.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Mare of Easttown DVD release date set for September 2021

HBO has some great TV crime dramas, with Mare of Easttown one of the latest to gain rave reviews. When is the Mare of Easttown DVD release date?. If you haven’t already, restart your HBO subscription and check out Mare of Easttown. Starring Kate Winslet, the series offers much more than a gritty crime drama. It’s focused on Mare, a police investigator who is struggling to keep her own life balanced.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

‘The Nevers’ Season 1 Part 1 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The first part of HBO’s original series The Nevers spanning 6 episodes is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on an October 1st, 2021 release date. Part 2 will come at a later date, the same way the first season on HBO was split into two.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Interview with Maya Beiser

Cellist Maya Beiser operates in a zone all her own, encompassing classical music, adaptations of rock songs, avant-garde performance pieces, and much more. She has collaborated with Steve Reich, Brian Eno, Philip Glass, Evan Ziporyn, Shirin Neshat, among others, and has released more than a dozen albums, including 2020’s Bowie Cello Symphonic: Blackstar, a re-interpretation of the late singer’s final album as a cello concerto, arranged by Ziporyn.
Musicoperawire.com

Q & A: Vilma Jää on Performing Markéta in Saariaho’s ‘Innocence’ & her Dream of Reviving Finnish Folk Music Traditions

Kaija Saariaho’s new opera “Innocence” premiered at this summer’s Festival d’Aix-En-Provence to widespread acclaim. “Innocence” is about a school shooting in an International school. In the role of Markéta, one of the shooter’s victims was the young Finnish singer Vilma Jää, who found herself receiving enthusiastic applause for her extraordinary performances.

Comments / 0

