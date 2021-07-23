Anett Fritsch, Yann Beuron & Eloise Hynes Stowe Lead New CD/DVD Releases

On Sept. 24, 2021, Opera Philadelphia will present a new filmed adaptation of Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine.”. The filmed version will star soprano Patricia Racette, who has garnered acclaim for her interpretation in past productions. The film is directed by James Darrah who directed and produced Opera Philadelphia’s filmed version of David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs,” Boston Lyric Opera’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and digital projects with LA Opera and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Christopher Allen serves as music director and pianist, with costume design by Chrisi Karvonides, production design by Tony Fanning, and editing by Adam Larsen.