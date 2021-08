The BBC Proms serve up Broadway hits at the Albert Hall. Since 2007 John Wilson and his orchestra have delighted Proms audiences with their presentations of music from stage and screen. Wilson has now moved on to other projects (he will be conducting Sinfonia of London in a more classical Prom on 4 September), so the Broadway Prom slot this year was filled, on Saturday evening, by the BBC Concert Orchestra (under Richard Balcombe), and five singers from the world of musical theatre.