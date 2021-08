GM is adding new hands-free driving features to six vehicles for the 2022 model year. The upgrades, like being able to tow while being hands-free, are true gamechangers. General Motors is adding three significant features to its Super Cruise hands-free driving system for 2022. Six vehicles will get the upgrades, including the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2022 GMC Sierra. The other four vehicles getting the enhanced features are the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, 2022 Cadillac CT4, 2022 Cadillac CT5, and the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup. While many people talk about Tesla, GM’s Super Cruise allows drivers to truly drive hands free. The system monitors the driver’s eye movements to guarantee that the driver is paying attention.