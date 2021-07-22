2021 Fall Sports Season Tickets On Sale
CINCINNATI – Season tickets are now on sale for Xavier men's and women's soccer and volleyball for the 2021 season. Fans can purchase a soccer season ticket for just $35, which includes a limited edition Xavier soccer scarf and admission to both men's and women's soccer regular season matches held at Corcoran Field. A volleyball season ticket is only $35 and includes a Xavier tote bag, along with admission to all regular season matches held at Cintas Center.
