Alaska State

The Bureau of Land Management takes next steps to prioritize public land order selection for Alaska Native Vietnam-era Vets

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 11 days ago

ANCHORAGE – — The Bureau of Land Management is announcing next steps in the implementation of the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment Program. While the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Alaska reviews the previous Administration’s broad Public Lands Orders (PLOs), the bureau is seeking public comments to support an environmental assessment that will consider the effects of opening certain lands to selection by eligible Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans. The lands to be analyzed are associated with 28 million acres identified in five public land orders signed in January 2021.

