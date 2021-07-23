Sounders escape Q2 Stadium with 1-0 win after late Austin goal disallowed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julio Cascante thought he was the hero with a game-tying goal in the 77th minute, but a VAR review determined he was offsides, and Austin never recovered as Seattle beat Austin FC, 1-0. The lone goal of the match came on an incredible strike from Raul Ruidiaz in the 67th minute. Just beyond midfield, the ball ricocheted off Austin defender Matt Besler and straight to Ruidiaz, who steadied it with his chest before sending it in from over 40 yards out. Brad Stuver, who was caught off his line, never really stood a chance.