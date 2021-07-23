Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders escape Q2 Stadium with 1-0 win after late Austin goal disallowed

By Roger Wallace
KXAN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Julio Cascante thought he was the hero with a game-tying goal in the 77th minute, but a VAR review determined he was offsides, and Austin never recovered as Seattle beat Austin FC, 1-0. The lone goal of the match came on an incredible strike from Raul Ruidiaz in the 67th minute. Just beyond midfield, the ball ricocheted off Austin defender Matt Besler and straight to Ruidiaz, who steadied it with his chest before sending it in from over 40 yards out. Brad Stuver, who was caught off his line, never really stood a chance.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Julio Cascante
Person
Matt Besler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sounders#Var#Real Salt Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Austin's Q2 Stadium to Host USMNT vs. Jamaica in October World Cup Qualifier

Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium just opened last month but it’s already on its way to becoming a U.S. soccer fixture. The women’s national team played a pre-Olympic friendly there, it’ll host a Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal next week and then on Oct. 7, it’ll be the site of the World Cup qualifier between the U.S. men and Jamaica. U.S. Soccer announced its decision late Thursday.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Austin FC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders are once again leading the Supporters’ Shield race after an improbable 1-0 win on the road against Austin FC on Thursday. Brian Schmetzer opted to start five teens for the first time in MLS history and his lineup was the second youngest to ever take the field. It also featured two players who aren’t even on full MLS contracts and two others who were only signed to first-team deals after the start of the season.
MLSKXAN

How to watch Austin FC take on Seattle at Q2 Stadium — game time, TV, standings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC returns to the Q2 Stadium pitch Thursday night for a rematch with the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. Austin and Seattle settled for a scoreless draw in Seattle on May 30, capping off a third straight goalless match for Verde. While the two prior matches for Austin FC resulted in losses and frustration, the draw against Seattle was seen as a celebration against one of Major League Soccer’s best sides.
MLSESPN

Ruidíaz scores from long range, Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas --  Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Thursday night. Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season...
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

Seattle Sounders and Austin FC take the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-1-5) vs. Austin FC (3-6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +126, Seattle +208, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Seattle Sounders take the field. Austin FC takes the field for the fourteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been...
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sounders' youngsters pull off win at Austin FC

Raul Ruidiaz's long-distance goal in the 67th minute was enough for Seattle's kiddie corps as the Sounders stunned host Austin FC 1-0 on Thursday. Ruidiaz's right-footed shot from 41 yards out soared over leaping Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver and into the center of the goal for the match's lone tally, granting Seattle three points on the road.
MLSaustinfc.com

Austin Welcomes U.S. Soccer World Cup Qualifying Match to Q2 Stadium on Oct. 7

Austin, TEXAS (July 22, 2021) – U.S. Soccer, Austin FC, and the City of Austin announced today that Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will play host to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup Qualifying match on Thursday, October 7, 2021, againstJamaica. The October 7 event will be the first time the U.S. Men’s National Team plays a World Cup Qualifier in the state of Texas.
Socceraustonia.com

76' Austin FC goal disallowed, Ruidiaz nearly makes it two

It's not often that a player rolls in goal after the ball they score, but Austin FC defender Julio Cascante pulled it off perfectly. Cascante's diving header was enough to put the ball in the net, but his first Austin FC goal was disallowed. The dominoes seemed to be tumbling...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Austin FC vs. Sounders, recap: Youth is served

Featuring a lineup that looked much closer to something the Tacoma Defiance might roll out but played every bit like a MLS contender, the Seattle Sounders moved back into the Supporters’ Shield lead with a 1-0 win over Austin FC on Thursday. Although Raúl Ruidíaz played hero with a 40-yard...
MLSdallassun.com

Sounders look to rebound vs. Austin FC

The Seattle Sounders will look to get back on the winning track when they square off against Austin FC on Thursday in the team's first-ever trip to the capital city of Texas. The MLS-leading Sounders (8-1-5, 29 points) head to Austin after a 1-0 loss at Minnesota on Sunday that snapped Seattle's league-record 13-match unbeaten run to start the season. The Sounders have not lost two consecutive games since May 26-June 1, 2019, a span of more than two years.
MLSMyNorthwest.com

Ruidíaz’s exceptional goal leads Sounders to 1-0 win over Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Thursday night. Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season...
MLSSeattle Times

Youthful Sounders take down Austin on miraculous Raul Ruidiaz goal

Exuberant chaos engulfed Q2 Stadium on Thursday. The home of MLS expansion side Austin FC featured a rowdy crowd bathed in green lighting still shaping how they want to support their Verde and Black. The opponent was the Sounders FC, dressed in Rave Green with the most inexperienced starting lineup in club history.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

At the whistle: Austin FC waste opportunities in 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders

Austin FC dropped a home match against a Major League Soccer opponent for the second consecutive time in a 1-0 loss to a wounded Seattle Sounders squad Thursday night in front of a sold-out Q2 Stadium. Austin FC dominated time of possession and ended the match with a handful more chances at goal, but a 67th minute strike by veteran Raúl Ruidíaz undid a high-energy effort at home by El Tree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy