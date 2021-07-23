Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week of July 26

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 11 days ago

The Chitina Subdistrict will open for a 168-hour period from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 26 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 1. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon. King salmon incidentally taken must be released immediately and may not be removed from the water before being released.

www.deltanewsweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Sockeye Salmon#Ahtna Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
Animalsarcamax.com

Instead of braving the river, these endangered salmon take the highway

EAGLE, Idaho – The fish shimmied past her underwater office window inside the Lower Granite Dam, solo and in small groups, an endless parade of Chinook salmon, steelhead and shad. Debby Stallcop observed and counted, dutifully logging each traveler by species with a tap on a specialized keyboard. Finally, an...
Carey, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Fish Salvage for Little Wood River Reservoir and River

CAREY, Idaho(KLIX)-A fish salvage order has been issued for the Little Wood Reservoir and below the dam to remove the remaining fish before water is completely drained. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the order went into effect today and will remain until September 30, this year for the reservoir and downstream for about four miles to the canal diversion close to Carey.
myoutdoorbuddy.com

Sacramento River Salmon Fishing

Today Miguel and his boys caught this 20 pound king on the Sacramento River back trolling flatfish .The river looked pretty empty today with hooking and landing 1 king .Getting ready for Sunday's big opener .Call for openings .530-515/5951 follow us on Facebook and Instagram sacriverguide since 1988 full time.
pioneertribune.com

Cedar River Salmon Slam in third Year

CEDAR RIVER – The third annual Salmon Slam fishing derby is set for Aug. 7 in Cedar River. Establishing the derby the first weekend in August, the Salmon Slam had 33 boat entries in 2020. In this year’s tournament, salmon anglers may sign up in person at the Halfway Bar and Grill in Cedar River or make payment through PayPal […]
Columbian

Fishing report, July 21

Fishing reports for waters in southwest Washington, including the Columbia River and tributaries as reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on July 19. Always check the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing for the latest fishing rules and regulations as seasons can change or close quickly if necessary. Fishery...
pagosasprings.com

More rivers closing for fishing

Due to low flows and warm water temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing after noon on the 4-mile section of Tomichi Creek that runs through CPW’s Tomichi Creek State Wildlife Area, located just east of Gunnison, Colo. The voluntary fishing closure is in effect immediately.
KYUK

Subsistence Salmon Fishing Opens On Yukon River For First Time This Season

For the first time this year, lower Yukon River fishermen will be allowed to subsistence fish for salmon. The announcement comes as state biologists estimate that king, or Chinook, salmon have almost entirely passed through the lower waters. State managers opened subsistence salmon fishing at 1 p.m. on July 22...
idahocountyfreepress.com

F&G Commission approves fall salmon fishing seasons

Season openers will be Aug. 18 for most fall chinook and Sept. 1 for coho. At their meeting July 14 in Pocatello, Fish and Commissioners approved fall chinook and coho salmon fishing seasons. The preseason forecast for fall chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.
madison

Video: A way of life — Alaska salmon fishing

Wild salmon fishing is a way of life in Sitka, Alaska. In a town where everyone seems to know everyone, and everyone knows their salmon, Feast and Field heads out to sea with fisher Tad Fujioka, who shows us the ropes — quite literally — of commercial salmon fishing. “Alaska...
World Link

As I See It: Fishing for salmon

The first picture I am sharing this week was definitely from the "good ole' days," which, sadly, we will probably never see again. It is the fishing boat Antelope with a huge load of salmon, caught on the Coquille River. The story I am sharing to go along with this...
Aspen Daily News

Brandon: Living on ‘Smoked Salmon’ for a week

The latest in mountain town life this summer is that everyone from Whitefish to Telluride is in search of employees — as well as affordable housing, since wealthy urban dwellers left the cities and moved to their favorite summer getaway, gobbling up real estate in the process. I could add my two cents, but that feels futile.
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Scattered salmon frustrating Monterey Bay anglers | Fish Rap

Salmon anglers in the Monterey Bay area are getting frustrated. There are still fish in the bay, but they’re scattered and difficult to find from one day to the next. The most productive areas bounce from Mulligan’s Hill, then up towards the Pajaro and Soquel Holes. Last week saw a...
kidnewsradio.com

August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing. Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:. BODY OF WATER WEEK TO BE STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT.
San Juan County, WAIslands Sounder

SJC, Salmon Nation to collect and share fish stories

Submitted by San Juan County Public Works. San Juan County’s Environmental Stewardship Department wants to hear and share your fishing stories. We are collaborating with Salmon Nation—an organization recognizing that the fight for wild salmon is about much more than fish—it’s about culture, livelihoods, and the viability of our natural and human systems.
Hobbieswyo.gov

Game & Fish to Improve Green River Access and Fishing

Pinedale - Green River anglers in the Pinedale area can expect improved river access and fishing this fall. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be improving boat access at the Department’s Daniel Public Access Area along the Green River some 12 miles west of Pinedale. The project will also enhance fish habitat on approximately 1,800 feet of river in this area.
KVAL

Warming waters threaten salmon in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Images released by Columbia Riverkeeper on Tuesday show lesions and fungus on sockeye salmon. Experts say they were caused by warming waters in the Columbia River. The rising temperatures can be deadly for salmon populations. At last check, the Columbia River was about 71 degrees, which is...
myoutdoorbuddy.com

Shasta Lake fishing well for trout and salmon!

The Matthews family had a great time making memories today! Good job captain Brady!. Shasta Lake is heating up and so is the trout bite! Salmon fishing has slowed for us but mainly because they have gone down DEEP! The trout fishing has been the best this past week and although we're finding some trout down deep too, they have been a little easier to target in the 55'-65' range. The salmon water is sitting below the 90' mark and the Kings and Kokanee we were seeing at 55' a few weeks ago, just aren't biting up that high for us now. I'm not going to say it's been easy every day, because it hasn't been. We're working hard for our fish some days, but we're getting them every trip. I've talked to lot's of frustrated anglers on Shasta lately and there's some frustration out there for sure! The trout and salmon have been really picky some days and the bite has been non existent during parts of the day, mainly late morning. If you keep after them, they eventually turn back on and a guy can get a few nice fish before heading in. I went back to trolling 6" Trinidad tackle dodgers with a small spoon or a Brads Kokanee Cut Plug trailing 3'-4' behind. The gold dodgers have been pretty good and you can run Trinidad Popped Eyes or Optimizer Jr's. The black with green dots has been a real winner on either spoon this year. In fact, the Trinidad 6" dodger painted black has been a really productive dodger in front of the Trinidad spoons as well. I've had trout follow the black dodgers all the way to the boat many times. I know they hit them occasionally, maybe I should string a few hooks on them as well! Those dodgers have really shown to be very attractive to both trout and salmon in Shasta. My favorite Brads KCP right now is the Fatal Attraction and the Topsy Turvey color patterns. Add some Pautzke Fire Gel Scents to any of those lures and you'll get bit. I have a lot of Kokanee tackle, but I've been running some Bear Mountain Tackle for the Kokanee that Matt Welty is tying for me lately and they are definitely a solid choice when looking for Kokanee lures. I've been sticking to a 2.0 mph troll, but i've done well slower too. All the fish in the lake seem to be interested in a slower troll this year. Normally we'll hook lots of fish in the turns and when bringing up lines, but very few are chasing our gear this year. I've caught more fish slowing down after hooking a fish than I have speeding things up. Every year is different, especially this one. We still have a lot of fishing to do on Shasta in August and we do have some available dates. Call Jaynie at (530) 510-2925 for more information or to book your Shasta Lake fishing trip. I promise we'll have good fishing conditions through August this year so there's no need to be hesitant about booking your trip. Captain brady's group hooked 16 fish today and over half of them were a few pounds or more! Thank you!
Cape May County Herald

Fishing Line: July 28

It seems appropriate that the hot week would equal hot fishing. Individual anglers did well on their own, as did those in the 28th Duke of Fluke Tournament, hosted by Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle July 17. It was a well-attended event, despite a day with challenging conditions. The tournament...

Comments / 0

Community Policy