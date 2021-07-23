The next Tatis Jr.: How the Mexican Baseball League can help Mexico produce baseball's next top star
Baseball has been long known as America’s pastime, but that isn’t true anymore. The sport has gone global, and America can no longer call baseball its own. Look at the current landscape of Major League Baseball and you’ll notice overseas talent is the sport’s top draw. In particular, players from Latin American nations such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are beginning to dominate the sport. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. (Dominican Republic), Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican heritage) and Houston’s Carlos Correa (Puerto Rico) are all seen as some of the league’s brightest stars.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0