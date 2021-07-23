3 trades Yankees must make to answer Rays-Nelson Cruz move

If the New York Yankees want to answer the Tampa Bay Rays’ acquisition of Nelson Cruz, they should consider make one of these three trades. The New York Yankees appeared to be in disastrous territory exiting the All-Star break. Not only do they have to face a murderers row of opponents up until the trade deadline, but also had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined six players, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela. Yet, the Yankees won four of their first five games after the break heading into Thursday night and were just seven games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East, bringing the team to the point where they may buy at the July 30 trade deadline.