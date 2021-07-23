Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 trades Yankees must make to answer Rays-Nelson Cruz move

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the New York Yankees want to answer the Tampa Bay Rays’ acquisition of Nelson Cruz, they should consider make one of these three trades. The New York Yankees appeared to be in disastrous territory exiting the All-Star break. Not only do they have to face a murderers row of opponents up until the trade deadline, but also had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined six players, including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela. Yet, the Yankees won four of their first five games after the break heading into Thursday night and were just seven games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East, bringing the team to the point where they may buy at the July 30 trade deadline.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
310K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBtheScore

Report: Rays discussed Bryant-Kiermaier, Glasnow-Kimbrel trades

The Tampa Bay Rays were ready to potentially trade two of their best-known players as part of a pair of major deals before last week's deadline. Tampa Bay was willing to part with ace Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in separate deals for Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLBYardbarker

Twins trade seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz is among the biggest names on the MLB trade block with the deadline quickly approaching next week. It now looks like the veteran slugger is on the move. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a deal to acquire the 41-year-old Cruz from their American League rivals.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

What Nelson Cruz adds to the Rays lineup

The first big trade happened on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed slugger Nelson Cruz from the scuffling Minnesota Twins. This marks the end of a three-year saga for the Rays trying to bring in Cruz, as they were serious contenders to sign the designated hitter after the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The Rays, a team chock full of young stars, have now acquired two 41 year-olds within the last twelve months.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Rays rally past Tribe after trading for slugger Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND -- Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay's comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows' one-out liner off Bryan Shaw (3-4) brought home Randy Arozarena, who...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade grade: Rays level up and acquire Nelson Cruz from Twins

Taking a look at the trade that sent Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins to the Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB trade deadline is a week away, which means that teams need to determine whether they are buying or selling — quickly. For the Tampa Bay Rays, they are obvious buyers at the deadline, as they sit right behind the Boston Red Sox for first-place in the AL East. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, sit in fourth in the AL Central, and are nowhere near contenders. So, both sides agreed to make a deal.
MLBArkansas Online

Rays acquire Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND -- Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Cruz was well aware of the likelihood he'd be dealt this month, with the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nelson Cruz hitting third Friday in Rays' debut

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Nelson Cruz is batting third as the designated hitter in Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Cruz is making his debut in a Rays uniform after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The 41-year-old is expected to serve as the Rays' primary DH moving forward. Austin Meadows is in left field and batting cleanup on Friday. Randy Arozarena is in right and hitting seventh.
MLBBleacher Report

Rays' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Nelson Cruz Trade with Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays made the first major move of MLB's trade deadline season, acquiring Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher for two prospects. Cruz, 41, remains one of the league's most impactful hitters with a slash line of .294/.370/.537 and 19 home runs. That...
MLBSporting News

Nelson Cruz trade grades: Rays add big-time bat, Twins start sell-off

The Rays got a head start on the MLB trade deadline frenzy Thursday by acquiring designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the Twins. Tampa Bay sent pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman to Minnesota for Cruz, who will add instant offense to a team that's already in the top half of the American League in scoring. Tampa Bay also acquired minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in the deal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: Rays trade for Nelson Cruz poses a major threat

The Red Sox should worry that the Rays traded for Nelson Cruz. The Tampa Bay Rays fired the first shot in the race to acquire upgrades before next weekend’s trade deadline when they made a deal for Nelson Cruz. It’s up to the Boston Red Sox to respond with their own move if they intend to hang on to their slim lead in the AL East.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where does Nelson Cruz rank among Rays’ biggest trade acquisitions?

CLEVELAND — The Rays have traded for some big-name players. But have they every made a bigger acquisition than Nelson Cruz?. In terms of name recognition, maybe. They have brought in some familiar faces and star quality players before, such as Fred McGriff, Dwight Gooden, Vinny Castilla, Tino Martinez, Denard Span, Rey Ordonez and Sergio Romo.
MLBdraysbay.com

Celebrate new Rays trade acquisition Nelson Cruz with this t-shirt!

And as the Rays bring out the Boomstick, it’s time for us to bring out the shirt!. Nelson Cruz didn’t wait long to make his presence known, whacking this baseball 106.7 mph off the bat for a hot shot homerun in his debut Rays game:. Get your Nelson Cruz Rays...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Stung by Rays

Eovaldi (9-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 9-5 to the Rays. He struck out six. Four of the six hits off Eovaldi went for extra bases, including two-run homers by Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia -- the first time all season he's served up multiple home runs in a game. The right-hander tossed 105 pitches (69 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 120:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings into his next outing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy