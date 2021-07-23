Cancel
Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

By Reuters
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,801.80. Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to...

