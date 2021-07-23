Cancel
GM adds auto lane change, trailering option to Super Cruise

Detroit News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — General Motors Co. is introducing new capabilities with its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology on six model year 2022 vehicles, the automaker said Friday. The new Super Cruise features allow the vehicle to make automatic lane changes and give users the option to drive hands-free with an attached trailer. There's also an enhanced navigation display system that shows roads with Super Cruise available on vehicles with the Google Maps app. Right now, the system has more than 200,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible roads.

