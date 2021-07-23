Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 1215 AM MDT. * At 1009 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cloverdale.