10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristen Hanby

Kristen Hanby has done what so many young people today want to do with their lives. He’s made it big as an internet sensation on multiple social media channels. He has a huge following on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and all the things that make a person a celebrity without actually being a celebrity. While there are so many asking how he did it, he might not know. There doesn’t seem to be much of a reason behind what makes one person go viral and not another, but he works hard, he creates interesting content, and he’s likable. You can’t force likable no matter how hard you work. So, here’s everything you never knew you needed to know about the star.