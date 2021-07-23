Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristen Hanby

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Hanby has done what so many young people today want to do with their lives. He’s made it big as an internet sensation on multiple social media channels. He has a huge following on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and all the things that make a person a celebrity without actually being a celebrity. While there are so many asking how he did it, he might not know. There doesn’t seem to be much of a reason behind what makes one person go viral and not another, but he works hard, he creates interesting content, and he’s likable. You can’t force likable no matter how hard you work. So, here’s everything you never knew you needed to know about the star.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Hanby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#English#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Movies You Didn’t Know Pam Grier Was In

Pam Grier is a beautiful American actress who was an I.T. girl in the 70s. She was best known for her ‘blaxploitation’ type movies like Jackie Brown, Coffy, and her firm, sexy, and badass Foxy Brown role. She paved the way for a lot of female action stars today. Since Pam’s acting career was at its peak in the 70s and 80s, there are probably several movies you might not know she appeared in over the years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Gossip Girl” Stars Have a Love/Hate Relationship With Social Media

Gossip Girl knows that a person's most intimate relationship is the one they have with their phone. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, aired amid the cultural boom of apps like Twitter and Facebook, and while Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf predated the rise of the social media influencer, they were acutely aware of the power their devices had over them — and their secrets. "It was once said that a person’s eyes were a window to their soul,” Blair says in Season 1. “That was before people had cell phones.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Tom Daley's wedding photos with Dustin Lance Black will make you double take

Tom Daley married Dustin Lance Black in 2017, and two days after their wedding on 6 May, the couple took to social media to share their amazing wedding photographs. One of the beautiful photos captures a jam-packed aisle of guests sat together cheering and waving – a sight we haven't seen in a while thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Did Robyn Brown Take Snarky Digs At Meri’s Eyebrows?!

Turns out, Robyn Brown has sassy Pinterest boards where she spends time taking digs at Kody’s wives. According to Screen Rant, fans of Sister Wives fans are a little bored these days with the show currently being between seasons. So, they’ve spent time sleuthing around the internet to dig up dirt on Kody Brown and his wives. Turns out, Robyn Brown has a pretty snarky Pinterest account where she enjoys taking sassy digs at Kody’s other wives. This is especially true for Meri Brown and her eyebrows.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy