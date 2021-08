As the saying goes, if no one will step up to be proud of you, then you should be proud of yourself. Yung Bleu has been a rising voice in Hip Hop and R&B arenas with his career catapulting to new heights thanks to a collaboration with Drake. At every step of the way, Bleu has expressed thankfulness for the successes he's acquired thus far, and when his first-week sales numbers came in for his album, Moon Boy, he didn't let up.