Local wildlife biologist wins state award for private land conservation efforts
SALISBURY — During a staff meeting last month, John Isenhour got a message that he needed to call Tim Gestwicki, the leader of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. Isenhour, a private wildlife biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, immediately dialed up Tim Gestwicki. On the other end of the line, Gestwicki started the conversation by asking Isenhour a question.www.salisburypost.com
Comments / 0