When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda last week, it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad-infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product. Over the weekend, reports popped up suggesting that...