Builders interested in Spencer-owned residential properties
SPENCER – Several pieces of land owned by the town of Spencer have drawn attention from developers recently. Last week, the Board of Aldermen approved moving forward with the upset bid process for one piece of property at 608 S. Carolina Ave. based on an $8,250 offer from Roseman Real Estate and Construction. The local builder submitted offers on four pieces of property while declining to consider another property for sale. The property used to have a two-story home on it, but it was demolished.www.salisburypost.com
Comments / 0