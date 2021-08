Dennis (Deni) Joye, 62, of Bend, Oregon passed away at home with his family on June 30, 2021, from a long time series of illnesses. Deni was born in Ontario in 1958 and raised in Fontana by his parents Joyce (Pete) and Robert (Bobby) Soltis. He graduated from Fontana High School in 1977. He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1979 to 1991, and finished his career working for the United States Postal Service.