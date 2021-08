The Weeknd cleared out his Instagram and has teased what seems to be new music he has on the way!. The clip is less than a minute and includes an unreleased track we are definitely excited to hear. In a recent post, he said “really proud of this one” and that he’s “massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc.” The Weeknd also teased that “we gettin’ there” and “just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work,” adding that “the tour is gonna be MADNESS.”