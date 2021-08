Many believe that the roads of the distant future will be populated by autonomous vehicles driven by A.I. cars while the humans read, nap, or nearly any other thing you might find someone doing on public transit. Whether this comes to pass or not, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, as well as many other automakers, are gunning for this hands-free, mind-free driving. However, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Super Cruise is the first that has set its sights on autonomous towing and other work-related driving.