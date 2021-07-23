Colt Frazier receives McKnight Scholarship
Colt Frazier has been awarded the prestigious McKnight Scholars Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and service. The McKnight Scholars Leadership Program is a prestigious leadership program at Oklahoma State University. Named after its benefactor, Ross and Billie McKnight, the McKnight Scholars Leadership Program is one of the premier undergraduate leadership cohorts in the nation. Only 30 to 35 students are selected annually for the program, which includes a scholarship valued at over $70,000, a fully-funded study aboard experience, and leadership courses. Students were selected based on a rigorous application process that evaluated demonstrated leadership ability, commitment to service, and academic strength.www.waxahachietx.com
