Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

ON-Equestrian sports at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015raN_0b5NQOwr00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Equestrian Dressage Horse Inspection - Equestrian Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021 General view REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

July 23 (Reuters) - Focus on equestrian sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

* There are three equestrian disciplines: dressage, jumping and eventing.

* In dressage, the horse and rider perform specific movements to music.

* Jumping requires horse and rider to jump over roughly a dozen obstacles as fast and as precisely as possible.

* Eventing is a mix of dressage, jumping and cross-country riding over a five-kilometre course with over 30 obstacles.

* Penalties accumulate when a horse dislodges an obstacle or refuses to jump over it as well as when the horse and rider complete a course too slowly. If horse or rider fall, they get eliminated.

HOW MANY MEDALS?

There are up to 45 medals in total to be won, with each of the three disciplines offering gold, silver, bronze for individuals and teams. Three gold medals are available for the individual events and three for the team events, with each member of a team receiving a medal.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO?

German Isabell Werth won the ninth and tenth medals of her Olympic career, becoming the Games' most decorated equestrian athlete of all time, cementing Germany's spot as the world-leading equestrian nation.

France staged a comeback, winning its first team jumping gold since 1976.

Britain's Nick Skelton, became the oldest Olympic jumping champion in history at the age of 58.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO?

Werth, born in 1969, will have another chance to surpass her own medal record.

China and Thailand will send their first Olympic eventing teams. Both countries have had individual starters at previous Olympics but never teams.

WHAT'S NEW?

In dressage, worst scores will no longer be dropped, but counted as a team now consists of three riders rather than four.

WHEN IS IT HAPPENING?

July 24 to Aug. 7.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING?

Baji Koen Equestrian Park (for dressage and jumping) and Sea Forest Cross Country Course in Sea Forest Park, Tokyo Bay (for cross-country).

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Horse sport first featured at the ancient Olympics in 680 BC. Sports including horses were first included in the modern Games in 1900. Equestrian sports became a regular feature at the Games from 1912, but up until 1948 only male military officers were allowed to take part.

WELL, FANCY THAT!

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, Australian Gillian Rolton broke her collarbone and some ribs and punctured her lung but completed the course regardless.

At the 2008 Beijing Games, several horses were disqualified after failing doping tests for a chili-based pain killer. This followed a horse doping scandal at the 2004 Athens Games in which Germany and Ireland had to return gold medals - which for Ireland meant losing the only gold it had won at the Games.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Tokyo Bay#German#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Katie Ledecky Wins Another Gold But Has Even Better News

Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at her third straight Olympics on Saturday but offered perhaps even better news for U.S. swim fans: She isn’t done burning up the pool at future Olympics if she can help it. More on that in a bit. First, enjoy her victory over Australian...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Austrian equestrian withdraws from Olympics after horse develops tooth infection

Austrian equestrian Victoria Max-Theurer was forced to withdraw from the Olympics on Saturday after learning that her horse had developed a tooth infection. Max-Theurer said her 11-year-old horse, Abegglen NRW, had been behaving oddly during training but it wasn’t until the horse was seen by a team vet that they discovered he had developed an abscess in one of its molars, Horse&Hound reported.
Swimming & Surfingalbuquerqueexpress.com

Olympic Swimming: More Gold for Dressel, Ledecky and McKeown

TOKYO - Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky added to the United States' gold medal haul at the Tokyo Games on Saturday while Australia picked up an incredible seventh title and Britain won the Olympics' inaugural mixed 4x100 medley relay for their fourth swimming gold. It has been a disappointing Games...
TennisPosted by
UPI News

Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China. Dressel earned Team USA's first medal of Day...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
CyclingPosted by
The US Sun

Olympic cyclist in bizarre crash as handlebars snap off at 65kmh after ‘incredibly rare’ equipment fail at Tokyo 2020

AUSTRALIAN cyclist Alex Porter was left utterly confused after he crashed in the Olympic men's team pursuit when his handlebars snapped off. The 25-year-old went down at around 65km/h [40mph] and his three teammates swiftly put their hands up to indicate they would like a restart, something which was permitted due to the nature of the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy