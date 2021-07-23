Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cycling-'Insatiable' Pogacar favourite to win road race gold

By Martyn Herman
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlyaM_0b5NQE7b00
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Chatou to Paris Champs-Elysees - France - July 18, 2021 UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Finding a chink in the armour of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar proved impossible during three weeks of racing around France and the world's best riders must now try again in Saturday's 234km Olympic road race.

Pogacar arrived in Tokyo with an iron grip on the peloton and will be the favourite to take the gold medal on a lumpy course that looks tailor-made for his vast skill set.

The 22-year-old was unbreakable in the Pyrenees and Alps on the way to a second successive Tour de France triumph, so however brutal parts of the Olympic course around Mount Fuji appear it will be unlikely to worry Pogacar.

And while Saturday's race has a longer list of potential winners than a Grand Tour, Pogacar proved by winning the Liege-Bastonne-Liege classic this year that he can look after himself in the frenetic one-day classics.

"He rides carefree and loves the bike," his UAE Team Emirates colleague Davide Formolo said during the Tour. "Everything seems easy to him. He wants to win and win, he's insatiable."

Even if Pogacar's gas tank is depleted from his exploits in France, Slovenia have an impressive 'Plan B' in the form of 2019 and 2020 Vuelta de Espana winner Primoz Roglic.

Not bad for a nation of two million people.

Roglic abandoned the Tour early after a crash and, if he has recovered physically, the recharged 31-year-old could be ready for a thrilling battle with his team mate.

'LOOK LIKE CORPSES'

The course starts at Musashinonomori Park and ends at the Fuji International Speedway and features five big ascents, including one on Mount Fuji itself.

But it is the final climb, the Mikuni Pass, after 200km of hard racing that will likely decide the outcome.

If Pogacar's defences are not eroded by the time they kick up that 7km leg-stinger, averaging 11%, he will be hard to beat.

With less than a week between the Tour ending and the Olympic race, the big question is whether those who made it to Paris have recovered.

"I've bumped into a lot of the Tour guys this week and they all look like corpses to be honest," New Zealand's George Bennett, another contender for a medal, told Reuters.

"I saw Wout (Van Aert) and he said he could hardly ride his bike for the first few days, but we will know more on Saturday."

Belgium's Van Aert, an all-rounder who could be deadly over the last 20 flat kilometres if he not distanced on the final climb, is a serious rival to Pogacar.

"You see how Wout flew in the past few weeks, you can say he's in the shape of his life," his young team mate and medal contender Remco Evenepoel said this week.

"He has always said he would work towards his goal and that his Tour would be to prepare for the Games. He's done that well. He looks sharp and fresh. Wout won't be afraid of this course."

As events in Rio proved five years ago, when Belgium's Greg van Avermaet took advantage of crashes to snatch gold in a thriller, the Olympic road race is wildly unpredictable and tactics often fly out of the window.

If Pogacar's guard does slip, there will be plenty of riders ready to pounce including 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who heads a formidable British quartet of Tao Geoghegan Hart and Simon and Adam Yates.

Swiss prodigy Marc Hirschi will also fancy the terrain while Dutchman Bauke Mollema, France's David Gaudu, Italian great Vincenzo Nibali, Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde and Australian Richie Porte are likely to be in the shake-up when battle commences.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Hirschi
Person
Bauke Mollema
Person
Richie Porte
Person
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Person
Vincenzo Nibali
Person
Alejandro Valverde
Person
Geraint Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#Espana#Slovenian#Grand Tour#The Liege Bastonne Liege#Uae Team Emirates#British#Swiss#Italian#Spanish#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cycling
Related
SportsArkansas Online

Sprinters' speed on display in Olympic qualifying heats

TOKYO -- The look on sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou's face said everything. "Wow! Wow!" she screamed, her eyes wide open and her mouth agape as she crossed the finish line first and looked over at the clock. A gold medal? No. But the opening day of track and field at...
CyclingFrankfort Times

Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

TOKYO (AP) — The men's and women's Olympic road races that begin the cycling program at the Tokyo Games this weekend are similar only in their start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and their finish line at Fuji International Speedway. After identical stretches through the outskirts of Tokyo, their...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carapaz claims historic win for Ecuador in cycling road race

Tokyo — Cyclist Richard Carapaz claimed just a second-ever Olympic gold medal for Ecuador on Saturday with a stunning victory in the men's road race at the Tokyo Games. The 28-year-old combined with American Brendon McNulty to break clear from the leading group with 24 kilometres to go and began a decisive solo run to gold with 6km left.
Cyclingwtaq.com

Cycling-Road race champions wants another gold before retiring

TOKYO (Reuters) – Reigning Olympic women’s road race cycling champion Anna van der Breggen is determined to defend her title before hanging up her cleats and taking on a new role in the sport. The 31-year-old is retiring at the end of the year to become leader of her SD...
Cyclingolympics.com

Richard Carapaz secures spectacular gold in men's cycling road race

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz has won the cycling men's road race in spectacular fashion to be crowned Olympic champion. With 25 kilometres to go the new gold medallist raced to the front along with the USA's Brandon McNulty, with the two leaders putting more than 30 seconds between themselves and the first chase group. However, with six kilometres left Carapaz seized his chance, breaking away from a tiring McNulty on an uphill climb before storming to victory as the race came to an end on the former Formula 1 track, the Fuji International Speedway.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-Pogacar will be a marked man in road race, says Wiggins

By Martyn Herman TOKYO (Reuters) - Favourite Tadej Pogacar will be a "marked man" as he attempts to claim gold in the Olympic road race on Saturday, according to former Tour de France and Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins. Pogacar claimed his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday by a handsome margin and is tipped as the man to beat in Tokyo.
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Mull wins U.S. National Cycling race

It’s all downhill from here as they say—but sometimes that’s a good thing. That was the case for Sun Valley resident Rich Mull, who won the USA Cycling National Gran Fondo Road Race Championship in his age group (65-69) on Sunday, July 18, in Asheville, N.C. To qualify, Mull won...
Cyclingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kiesenhofer stuns elite field to win road cycling gold

Tokyo — Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer upset the odds in spectacular fashion to win a brilliant gold medal Sunday as she cycled solo to a famous victory in the women's road race. Kiesenhofer, 30, is without a professional contract and had never previously won a major race before earning gold with...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tokyo Olympics: Cycling road race tech gallery

The Tokyo Olympics have officially begun, the distribution of medals is well and truly underway, with the opening weekend seeing plenty of cycling. The men's and women's road races were decided in exciting fashion, the men's triathlon was eventually completed after a strange false start involving a camera boat, and Mathieu Van der Poel's disappointment led to joy for Tom Pidcock in the cross country mountain biking.
Cyclingkshb.com

Carapaz outlasts Pogacar, U.S. rider McNulty to win road race

A couple of weeks after helping Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar win the Tour de France, 23-year-old American Brandon McNulty nearly stole the show Saturday in the men's cycling road race. The final bow, though, went to Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, a powerhouse rider in the sport's grand tours who was recently featured...
Cyclingksl.com

Cycling: Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to brutal road race

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Road Race - Final - Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Japan - July 24, 2021. Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) TOKYO — Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced a powerful late burst after six-hour slog to win gold in a thrilling Olympic men's road race as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy