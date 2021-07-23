Locally owned Restaurants expanding to Corpus Christi's southside

A positive sign for the local economy following the struggles many business owners faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From new homes being built to new businesses, you've probably seen all the construction happening on the city's southside.

That side of town is showing no signs of slowing down. As that growth continues, so does the desire for more local restaurants in the area.

If you happen to live on the city's southside and you are craving pizza or Thai food, you're in luck.

The city's southside is serving up at least two new options to satisfy your taste buds and maybe even your funny bone.

"Couple of laughs, great pizza, hang out and have a good time," said Brandon Gonzalez, owner of Mesquite St. Pizza and Comedy Club.

Snuggled between Texas Flame and the Brick, the sign for the new Mesquite Street Pizza and Comedy Club is up.

You might already be familiar with the downtown location, but owner Brandon Gonzalez said he had always wanted to expand to a second location, and just so happened to do so at a time when most businesses faced an unknown future.

"I thought building during the pandemic was risky, it turned out okay for us, as we come out we're opening," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez gave 3 News a tour of the 14-thousand square foot space that used to be an old movie theater.

He said opening a second spot on the southside was a no brainer.

"There's a lot of people who don't go downtown. A lot of people we talk to who go to shows who said we haven't been downtown in 15 years. Well, let's bring Mesquite to the southside, let them enjoy what we have for the last 8 years downtown and maybe they will travel downtown to see what they can get," said Gonzalez.

John Larue, the president and CEO of United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce said as growth continues in this part of the city, locally own businesses and restaurants are seeing an opportunity to invest on the southside.

"More people, growth is that way. It's where more people live. Restaurants are in demand there. It doesn't mean downtown isn't. I think downtown continues to be vibrant and growing, something we need both of," said Larue.

"When I was in high school, I worked at McDonald's, and it was always my dream to open a full-service restaurant. Today is actually BKK's 4-year anniversary," said owner Ryan Rios.

Rios who owns BKK Thai Kitchen at Lamar Park announced he will be expanding to a second location on the southside.

It'll be located in a new shopping plaza at Staples St. and Timbergate Dr.

"The building started going up last week and I've been driving after work every day at BKK, heading to the southside to check the progress, happy to see the walls getting higher and higher every day," said Rios.

Rios said he too saw an opportunity to bring another locally owned option to this side of the city that is often thought of for having several big-name restaurant chains.

"I think that Corpus Christi can only grow one way and that's to the southside. There are many new neighborhoods popping up, way out Weber, Staples, down Yorktown where there is a whole different customer base we can serve and bring our taste of Thailand to them," said Rios.

He's hoping he'll be able to open the second location just in time for the holiday rush.

Meanwhile, the southside Mesquite Street Pizza is gearing up for its first comedy show featuring Steve Trevino this weekend and will officially welcome the public to dine on August 6th.

