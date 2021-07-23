GMC Yukon Might Be in Line for Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving

It only makes sense for the GMC Yukon to inherit all the party pieces of the Sierra, no?. Next year, GMC's flagship pickup the Sierra will inherit GM's hand-sfree driving assist Super Cruise, which by then will be capable of conducting its own passes and even towing a trailer. Sometime after that, GMC will also debut an electric pickup, likely a Sierra EV given the confirmation of an electric Chevy Silverado. So what of the Sierra's SUV counterpart, the recently redesigned Yukon? Will it get Super Cruise and go electric too?