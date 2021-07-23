Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GMC Yukon Might Be in Line for Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving

By James Gilboy
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It only makes sense for the GMC Yukon to inherit all the party pieces of the Sierra, no?. Next year, GMC's flagship pickup the Sierra will inherit GM's hand-sfree driving assist Super Cruise, which by then will be capable of conducting its own passes and even towing a trailer. Sometime after that, GMC will also debut an electric pickup, likely a Sierra EV given the confirmation of an electric Chevy Silverado. So what of the Sierra's SUV counterpart, the recently redesigned Yukon? Will it get Super Cruise and go electric too?

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Cruise Line#Gmc Yukon#Super Cruise#Suv#Gmc Sierra#Cadillac#Chevy#Tahoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
BusinessPosted by
UPI News

GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology

July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark. The trademark infringement lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, alleges Ford intentionally gave its hands-free driving technology...
Carsreviewgeek.com

GM Super Cruise to Offer Next Level Self-Driving Features in 2022

General Motors’ hands-free driving software will see some major improvements in 2022. Not only will Super Cruise find its way to several new vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it will gain the ability to tow trailers and overtake slow drivers that are in your way. Super...
CarsEngadget

GM's hands-free Super Cruise is coming to six more Cadillacs in 2022

Beginning the first quarter of next year, GM will make its advanced semi-autonomous driving assistant, Super Cruise, available on six more Cadillac models including the Escalade, CT4,CT5, Silverado, Hummer EV, and Sierra. "We’re excited to expand Super Cruise to even more new models with additional capabilities to provide our customers...
Carskdal610.com

GM, Cruise demand Ford drop ‘BlueCruise’ name for hands-free driving

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary said early Saturday they will take action to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name “BlueCruise” to market its hands-free driving technology. In a statement released shortly after midnight Detroit time on Saturday, GM said Ford’s use of...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali Review: The Recipe Works

GMC is on a roll right now, and Denali is a big reason for that. The luxury sub-brand – success elevating it from being anything so pedestrian as a mere trim – has helped make SUVs like the 2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali so popular, dealers can’t even get them in through the door before they’re already sold.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases First Images Of 2022 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss

The newly introduced Trail Boss package for the 2022MY Chevy Colorado bridges the gap between the Z71 trim level and the ultra-capable Colorado ZR2. The package will be tagged with RPO code PEC and will add the following LPO-level, dealer installed equipment to the mid-size pickup:. 17″ High gloss Black...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 GMC Yukon AT4 Long-Term Intro: A Year With Our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year

It's that wonderful time of year again, the time when we get to introduce an all-new long-term test vehicle. The criteria are simple for becoming a part of the Four Wheeler long-term fleet: win either our Four Wheeler of the Year or Pickup Truck of the Year test. The winner of our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year test was the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 and now a clone of that award-winning Yukon has arrived at our World Headquarters ready for the year of testing that lies ahead.
Carsrheaheraldnews.com

GM's Super Cruise to Get New Features

Starting in the first quarter of 2022, General Motors (GM) will introduce new features to its Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology. The new technologies will be available on six model lines during the 2022 model year. The new capabilities are:. • Trailering: Drivers can tow a trailer while driving hands-free.
Carsautotrader.com

GM Pickups Add Trailering Capability to Super Cruise

Drivers will merely be along for the ride when General Motors (GM) extends its advanced Super Cruise tech to its popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups next year. The Silverado and Sierra debut a new version of Super Cruise designed to work on trucks with trailers attached. The...
CarsCarscoops

GM Taking Legal Action Against Ford Over BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving System

Back in April, Ford announced they were jumping on the autonomous driving bandwagon with their BlueCruise hands-free driving system. Now, GM is taking legal action against the Blue Oval, as they believe the name infringes on their similar Super Cruise system. Over the past few weeks there have been ongoing...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Cheap Hybrid Ford Maverick Won't Be Stocked at Dealerships: Report

Only the more expensive two-liter trucks will reportedly be available on dealer lots. Ford's $21,490 2022 Maverick is a good deal for a small pickup truck, even if it's light on equipment as a base model. An estimated 37 mpg combined doesn't hurt either, but as it turns out, there's a catch if you're looking for a cheap Maverick with the standard hybrid drivetrain; Ford isn't making an effort to have them on dealer lots.
Carsgmauthority.com

Why There Isn’t A Chevy Silverado Trail Boss LTZ Or High Country

The Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is a fantastic choice for those pickup enthusiasts looking to take their truck off-road, but unfortunately, the rough-and-ready trim level is only available with the value-oriented Custom and mid-tier LT trim levels, labeled as the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss, respectively. Which begs the question – why isn’t there a Chevy Silverado LTZ Trail Boss of High Country Trail Boss?

Comments / 0

Community Policy