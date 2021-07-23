Splash park helps kids beat summertime heat
BARBOURSVILLE — Children were seen laughing and playing at the Barboursville Splash Park on Thursday as they tried to stay cool on the warm summer day. Located at Barboursville Park, the fenced-in splash pad is open seasonally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It has water features that spray, shoot, pour and rain water on people standing or playing nearby, with some of the water flowing intermittently and some flowing constantly.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0