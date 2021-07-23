Cancel
Midland, TX

1 person seriously injured in Midland shooting

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 10 days ago
Around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot victim on Franklin Avenue in Midland, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported by Midland Fire Department EMS to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One suspect has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing. This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as more details are made available.

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

