GM's next-gen Super Cruise makes towing easier
GM's Super Cruise is one of the most significant automotive innovations to come out in probably the last two decades. This hands-off driving aid is right up there with features like backup cameras and automatic emergency braking. Further improving Super Cruise, engineers have developed an enhanced version that's easier to use and offers additional features. We got to experience this updated system firsthand at the automaker's proving ground in Milford, Michigan, and it is seriously impressive.www.cnet.com
