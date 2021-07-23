GM's next-gen Super Cruise makes towing easier

The shake-out is interesting... We’ve covered a lot of rivalries in the past, Mustang vs Camaro, JDM vs domestic, GM vs Mopar. The latter example, of course, has gained quite a lot of traction in the past few years due to Dodge’s unshaken dedication to making the most ridiculous cars one could dream of. This is contrasted by the falling out of Historic GM products such as the Camaro and recent controversy over the production 'situation' of the C8 Corvette. This has gotten GM boys desperate to prove their beloved brand. What car could help that cause better than GM’s pride and joy, the Corvette?