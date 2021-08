On Monday, a slew of stock indices in the Wall St. but Nasdaq had wrapped up the day in red inks despite having had a sparkling opening of the week, as major stock indices pared earlier gains over growing worries of an insurgence of pandemic outbreak, while a slowdown in US factory activity alongside remarks from Fed’s Waller about a tapering of fiscal support as early as by October this year, had outweighed optimism on fiscal stimulus alongside a stronger-than-anticipated second quarterly earnings’ season.